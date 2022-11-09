Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of OTC:DRPRF opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a fifty-two week low of $80.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

