DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
NYSE DD opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.