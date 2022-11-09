BMO Capital Markets Increases DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $88.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s current price.

DD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 371.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

