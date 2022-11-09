Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WAT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $312.56 on Monday. Waters has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Waters Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,437,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

