Credit Suisse Group Raises DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $75.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DD. UBS Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,341,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

