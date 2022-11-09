Macquarie Trims Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price to $18.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Macquarie from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLTK. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 18.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Playtika by 25.3% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Playtika by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 879,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

