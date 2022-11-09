Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NYSE CTVA opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 537,824 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 391,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 295,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

