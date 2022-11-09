Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.
Shares of EQNR opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.45.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
