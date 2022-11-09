Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

