American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.46. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.85.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

