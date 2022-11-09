Bank of Nova Scotia Has $332,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pool were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Pool by 54.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 20.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 281,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,808,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pool by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 131,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 1.2 %

POOL stock opened at $307.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.24.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

