OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.31% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 5.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $71,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USD opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $58.41.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

