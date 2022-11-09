Bank of Nova Scotia Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,501,240 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 785.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 145,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,437,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.64.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.17. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.02 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

