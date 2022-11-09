OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 474 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 224,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBMP opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

