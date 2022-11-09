Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 65.2% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $38,817,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Smartsheet by 60.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,449,000 after buying an additional 665,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Smartsheet by 133,149.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 529,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 528,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,280.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

