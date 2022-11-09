OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 25.76% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TRPL opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48.

