Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,522,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 811,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 555,766 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 287,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 138,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

