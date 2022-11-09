Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 28,935 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,935 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

