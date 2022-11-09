Bank of Nova Scotia Has $263,000 Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,726 shares of company stock worth $2,014,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE stock opened at $325.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $337.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

