FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of FSEP opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

