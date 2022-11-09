Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 81,500 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.