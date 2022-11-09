Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,582 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,989,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

