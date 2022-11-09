Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,260,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS CBOE opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

