Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.