Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 16,022 Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGICA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $499.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,547.55. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 3,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,737.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 3,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,737.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 44,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $690,784.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,393.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 117,615 shares of company stock worth $1,759,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.