Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total transaction of $9,180,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 27,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.56, for a total value of $9,180,010.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,077,575.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,316 shares of company stock worth $73,570,736. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH stock opened at $334.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

