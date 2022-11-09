Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

