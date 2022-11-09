Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BR opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $185.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

