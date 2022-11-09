OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 57,436 iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.50% of iShares MSCI Colombia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Colombia ETF Price Performance

ICOL stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. iShares MSCI Colombia ETF has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

