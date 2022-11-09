Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after buying an additional 4,774,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $93,417,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

