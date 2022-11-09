OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.71% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SGG opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16.

