Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,000 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

