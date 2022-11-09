IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IDEX were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in IDEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $224.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day moving average of $198.07. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.58.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

