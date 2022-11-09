TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of APRZ opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. TrueShares Structured Outcome has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

