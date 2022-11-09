Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NVR were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $50,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 531.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,575,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 7.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 12,262.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NVR opened at $4,129.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,114.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4,221.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 2,774 shares of company stock worth $11,816,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,582.00.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.