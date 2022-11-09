Bank of Nova Scotia Has $438,000 Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 155,155 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Garmin were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $148.87.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

