OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 28,899 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,899 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity International Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.