Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Position Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,684 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 917.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 135,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 121,880 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 370,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 88,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 60,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

PEAK stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

