OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 53,265 Shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL – Get Rating) by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,265 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

About Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

