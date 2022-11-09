Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 25,445 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 25,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $202,762,000 after acquiring an additional 377,760 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after buying an additional 157,865 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,007,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $120,334,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

AKAM stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.93.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.