Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -850.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.42. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

