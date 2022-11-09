Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Boeing Company’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($8.78) per share.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Boeing Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $169.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.06. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

