Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,674 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

