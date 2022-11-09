Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.