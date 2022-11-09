Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Century Casinos worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $53,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 43.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $222.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.63. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

