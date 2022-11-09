Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,087 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 221.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,709 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 750 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at $993,403.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TRST opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 36.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

