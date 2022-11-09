Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Provident Financial Services worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

NYSE:PFS opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

