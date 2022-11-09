Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBAI opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBAI. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

