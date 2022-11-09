Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 374,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Container Store Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

The Container Store Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

In other news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $210,936.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

