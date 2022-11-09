Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The RMR Group worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

RMR stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMR. StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

