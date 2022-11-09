Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 112,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 536.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Marqeta stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

